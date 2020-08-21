Positive COVID-19 test rate back to all-time low

by: Colin A. Young, State House News Service

FILE – In this July 23, 2020, file photo James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab at Boston University in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Another 262 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Department of Public Health on Thursday as hospitalizations inched up but the state’s seven-day average positive test rate declined to its lowest point yet.

In addition to the 262 new cases, DPH also announced the recent COVID-19 deaths of 12 people.

Since the virus was first confirmed in Massachusetts on Feb. 1, at least 115,310 people have become infected. Since the first COVID-19 death was reported March 20, at least 8,657 people have died, or 8,888 accounting for people who died with probable cases of COVID-19.

The 262 new cases confirmed Thursday came from 21,831 tests, meaning 1.20 percent of all tests came back positive.

The seven-day average of the positive test rate dipped back to its all-time low of 1.30 percent as of Thursday, DPH said.

Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized with the virus rose by 14 to 379 as of midday Thursday.

