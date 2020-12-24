Positive test postpones UML/UMass hockey series

BOSTON (SHNS) – UMass Lowell announced Tuesday that a home-and-home hockey matchup against UMass Amherst, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, has been postponed “after a member of the River Hawk program tested positive for COVID-19.”

The UMass Lowell River Hawks said that all other members of their hockey program had subsequently tested negative, and would continue to undergo surveillance testing.

“Established isolation and quarantine protocols have been initiated,” the team said in a statement. “The impact on other scheduled contests after the Massachusetts series has yet to be determined and additional information will be announced as it becomes available.”