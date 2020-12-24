Positive test postpones UML/UMass hockey series

Boston Statehouse

by: Katie Lannan, SHNS

Posted: / Updated:
UMASS AMHERST SNOW_782269

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

BOSTON (SHNS) – UMass Lowell announced Tuesday that a home-and-home hockey matchup against UMass Amherst, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, has been postponed “after a member of the River Hawk program tested positive for COVID-19.”

The UMass Lowell River Hawks said that all other members of their hockey program had subsequently tested negative, and would continue to undergo surveillance testing.

“Established isolation and quarantine protocols have been initiated,” the team said in a statement. “The impact on other scheduled contests after the Massachusetts series has yet to be determined and additional information will be announced as it becomes available.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today