Positive test rate for Covid-19 continues to decline in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WLWP) – Wednesday and Thursday of this week, more than 50 pop up testing sites were set up across the state and even though 15,000 tests were conducted in those two days, the positive test rate stayed right around 2 percent.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Baker Administration has worked to increase Massachusetts’ testing capacity. So far, more than 700,000 residents have been tested for the virus and Massachusetts has seen around 100,000 positive cases.

Hospitalization rates, which were also a big concern for the administration, have seen a decline as well.

“Right now, fewer than a thousand people in the Commonwealth are hospitalized, I went back to the middle of April and couldn’t find a number that was that low on the hospitalization side,” Gov. Baker said.

With much of the public health data now trending in the right direction, the governor is rolling out different parts to his phased plan. Part two of Phase 2 is set to begin Monday, June 22.

The governor said he’d like to see the public health data after two full weeks in part two of phase 2, which means that phase 3 will start on July 6, at the earliest.