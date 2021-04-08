Post-pandemic committee looks into digital disparities across Commonwealth

BOSTON (WWLP) – A new committee at the State House will help to re-shape the Commonwealth after the pandemic is over.

To start, the committee on ‘Reimagining Massachusetts Post-Pandemic’ will look into digital disparities. An issue that is preventing thousands of families from being able to work from home or take online classes.

The new committee will be chaired by Pittsfield State Senator Adam Hinds. Their objective is to study, analyze and report findings on transformations in the economy. Like those in transportation, housing, education, and public health to name a few.

“And so, we’re trying to take stock of how do we build back stronger? And a big part of that is understanding how our economy has shifted,” said Hinds.

In Massachusetts, certain sectors of the economy have been hit especially hard and many of those people still remain out of work. Senator Hinds said the committee will be looking at how to employ those people or provide them with skills to get another job.

The committee held it’s first meeting earlier this week. They plan to tour the state visiting all the different regions to figure out what has changed during the pandemic and how to better support all residents moving forward.