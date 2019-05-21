Potential MGM, Wynn deal could impact MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts International acknowledged last week, that they’ve been talking about the potential sale of Wynn’s Encore Boston Casino in eastern Massachusetts.

City leaders in Springfield say it’s way too early to know if MGM will purchase the Wynn casino but if a sale were to go through, it could impact MGM Springfield.

Wynn Resorts is planning to open the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor Casino in Everett next month. Wynn and MGM issued a joint statement late last week, saying they’ve been discussing a deal over the past several weeks.

22News spoke with the governor in Springfield on Tuesday, where he reminded residents that any changes to MGM Springfield’s license, first needs approval from both the city and the state Gaming Commission.

Under the community host agreement between MGM and Springfield, the casino cannot leave without the city’s permission. Baker told 22News he doesn’t want to see a deal that would create “significant disruption” for Springfield, or the Wynn casino in Everett.

“People put a lot of time, effort, money, resources and lost opportunity into ensuring that both the MGM Casino in Springfield would go up and it would be operational, as well as the Wynn facility would go up,” Gov. Baker said. “People are going to expect that those commitments are honored.”

Gov. Baker also spoke about sports betting. He told 22News it’s unlikely sports betting will pass this summer, although his hope was that it would have passed in time for the fall football season

The state Gaming Commission prohibits a single company from holding more than one casino license in the state. So if MGM were to buy Encore Boston, MGM Springfield would have to to be sold. Everett would also have to approve the sale of Wynn to MGM under its community host agreement.

The state Gaming Commission will meet in Boston later this week, and a possible deal between MGM and Wynn Resorts could be on the agenda.

