President Biden’s proposed gun laws wouldn’t affect already strict Massachusetts laws

BOSTON (WWLP) – President Biden wants to implement stricter gun laws across the country, after recent mass shootings.

The Commonwealth has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, so President Biden’s plan wouldn’t change much for residents here that own guns. Under the President’s plan, there would be a federal ban on assault weapons like the one that was used in the Boulder, Colorado shooting back in March.

Massachusetts and six other states already have similar bans in place and they define assault weapons by both specific makes and models as well as certain technical characteristics.

Attorney General Healey, one of the most progressive leaders in the Commonwealth, said she wants to see gun laws taken even further. She’s calling on Attorney General Garland to close the ghost gun loophole. A system that she believes is allowing privately made firearms to get into the hands of criminals.

No changes to the state’s gun laws have been filed this session. If President Biden’s plan passes, Massachusetts residents would see very little change.