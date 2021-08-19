Pressley calls for school mask, vax mandates

BOSTON (SHNS) – Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley wrote to Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday, calling on him to impose a statewide school mask mandate and to require vaccinations in “settings where COVID-19 transmission is highly probable and extremely dangerous, such as hospitals, schools, and prisons.”

The Dorchester Democrat also asked Baker to bolster his administration’s reporting of COVID-19 data, as a way to help ensure resources make their way to the hardest-hit communities.

“According to your own Department of Public Health, there have been approximately 10,000 breakthrough cases of COVID-19, nearly 500 hospitalizations, and more than 100 deaths among vaccinated individuals across Massachusetts,” Pressley wrote. “These numbers should serve as clear evidence that the Commonwealth’s current approach is inadequate in the face of the highly contagious delta variant and we must change course before it is too late. We know that those who remain most vulnerable are those we [sic] are unvaccinated. Therefore, we must take necessary steps to overcome ongoing access barriers and combat misinformation. The vaccines are safe, effective, and lifesaving.”