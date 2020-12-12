Pressley leads letter opposing Baker policing bill amendments

BOSTON (SHNS) – U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley led a group of elected officials of color Friday in opposing Gov. Charlie Baker’s amendments to a police accountability bill returned to the Legislature this week, crossing a state-federal policy line often toed by members of the Congressional delegation.

Pressley, the only minority member of the delegation, called on the Legislature to swiftly reject Baker’s proposed changes, and for Baker to sign the bill that would create a new commission to license police and restrict the use of chokeholds and no-knock warrants.

“The police reform legislation passed by my colleagues in the Massachusetts Legislature is a step forward in the fight for justice in the Commonwealth. This bill is already a compromise and should serve as the floor that we will build upon going forward. It includes essential long overdue common-sense proposals that would save lives,” Pressley said in a statement released by her office.

The Boston Democrat said Baker’s amendments – including one striking a partial ban on facial recognition software – would “water down” important parts of the bill.

“Governor Baker is once again demonstrating his disregard for the communities most impacted by our broken status quo system of injustice,” Pressley said.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office released a statement later Friday on behalf of 12 elected officials of color, including two members of the Legislature – Reps. Russell Holmes and Liz Miranda – and officials with the ACLU and Lawyers for Civil Rights. Pressley was listed as the lead signatory.

The letter suggested that Baker should have signed the police bill, and filed separate legislation proposing his preferred changes, which would have required Baker to forfeit all leverage he has in negotiations with the Legislature.

“We will continue to call out these amendments and delay tactics exactly for what they are: self-serving attempts to maintain the status quo by a deafening chorus of voices who themselves have likely never been on the receiving end of racial profiling, the excessive use of force, no-knock warrants, or biased and error-prone facial recognition technology,” the Black, Latinx and Asian political leaders wrote.

Greater Boston Interfaith strategy team member Sajid Shahriah also said the governor’s amendments would “seriously diminish” the impact of the bill