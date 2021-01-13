Pressley’s husband tests positive for COVID

BOSTON (SHNS) – Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley’s husband, Conan Harris, tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday following a violent insurrection in Washington that saw thousands of people storm the Capitol Building and lawmakers shelter in close quarters.

Harris has experienced mild symptoms and remains in isolation along with Pressley and staff in close contact, her office said.

“As my colleagues and I sought shelter from the white supremacist mob that violently attacked our seat of government, we were greeted by a different threat — one posed by my callous Republican colleagues who, in this crowded and confined space, repeatedly refused to wear masks when offered,” the Massachusetts Democrat said in a statement.

Pressley also called for a strict mask mandate for individuals at the Capitol including fines and removal from the House floor for those who do not comply as the lower chamber carries out impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

“While Conan and I will remain in isolation in the coming days, I will continue to carry out my duties as the Representative for the people of the Massachusetts 7th Congressional District and look forward to holding this lawless president accountable for endangering our lives and our democracy,” she said.