Pressure is on for Massachusetts lawmakers to pass bills this session

BOSTON (WWLP) – Both the House and Senate met in formal sessions Tuesday to try and wrap up their debates, but as of now, they still haven’t voted on major issues like sports betting and unemployment taxes.

The legislature decided to extend their session this year due to the pandemic, pushing their deadline to approve bills from July of 2020 to January of 2021.

With that extra time, lawmakers were able to get more done, including a major police reform package, a healthcare bill, and a new state budget.

“Well, we’re at the two-yard line, everyone is working feverishly, you know there’s nothing like a deadline to encourage a lot of conversations and a lot of quick movement,” Senator Eric Lesser told 22News.

In their final hours of the session, lawmakers will be debating whether to cut unemployment taxes for businesses from 60 percent to 17 percent. They will also consider passing sports betting, a revenue generator that nearly every state in New England is already using.

Whatever doesn’t pass by midnight Tuesday night will have to be re-filed and will have to go through the legislative process all over again.