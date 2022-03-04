BOSTOM (SHNS) – Since Gov. Charlie Baker announced in December that he wouldn’t seek a third term, some version of “what’s next” has been a common question for the governor.

The latest iteration of that query came Thursday during Baker’s “Ask the Governor” segment on GBH Radio, when a Dedham resident named Greg called in. “My question to you is — and I know the answer, but I’m going to ask anyway — when are you going to run for president?” said the man, who introduced himself as a “total fan” of Baker’s.

The 65-year-old lame-duck governor said his family wants to spend more time with him “now that I’m Medicare-eligible” and said he thinks “the likelihood that I would do anything else in elected politics is pretty slim.”

Without a campaign currently on his plate, Baker has taken on another project: a book he wrote with former chief of staff Steve Kadish, “Results: Getting Beyond Politics to Get Important Work Done,” is due to be published in May. Baker said he and Kadish began discussing the idea in 2017. “And it began, basically, as kind of a paper,” he said. “I mean, it just got bigger as both of us chatted about it.”

When co-host Jim Braude quipped in the final minute of the show that Baker was “the only author we’ve ever had in the studio who hasn’t pumped his book for the whole period of time,” the Swampscott Republican responded with a refrain he usually cites as a reason for staying out of the fray of national politics. “Well, first of all, I have a day job,” Baker said.