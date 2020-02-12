Price of wind power continues to fall with Mayflower contract

FILE – This May 6, 2013 file photo shows a wind turbine farm owned by PacifiCorp near Glenrock, Wyo. The military wants North Dakota and perhaps four other states with nuclear missile arsenals to consider new rules aimed at preventing conflicts between wind turbines and helicopters that provide security at launch facilities. Defense Department and Air Force officials were meeting Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 with North Dakota lawmakers and regulatory officials. (AP Photo/Matt Young, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Though the state removed the requirement that the second contract for offshore wind power generation be more affordable than the first, the price of power from the Mayflower Wind project will still be cheaper than its predecessor Vineyard Wind, according to contracts filed with the state Tuesday.

Mayflower Wind had promised that it would deliver to Massachusetts “the lowest cost offshore wind energy ever in the U.S.,” and appears to have lived up to that commitment. Electricity generated by Mayflower Wind will cost 5.8 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) and the company estimates its project will provide the state with a total economic benefit of nearly $2.5 billion.

A joint venture of Shell and EDPR Offshore North America, Mayflower Wind was picked unanimously by utility executives to build and operate a wind farm approximately 26 nautical miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and 20 nautical miles south of Nantucket. The 804-megawatt project is expected to be operational by December 2025.

Top state energy and environment officials said Mayflower Wind’s power purchase agreements with Massachusetts utility companies, filed Tuesday for approval at the Department of Public Utilities, could save ratepayers between 0.1 and 1.8 percent on their bills compared to a future in which the utilities did not procure renewable generation. Over the life of the contract, Mayflower Wind is expected to provide an average of 2.4 cents per kWh of direct savings to Massachusetts ratepayers.

“I think what’s really noteworthy in this filing is the competitive pricing as well as the exceptional commitment to economic development,” Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides said. “At a levelized price, this price is 13 percent below the Vineyard Wind price in terms of the real price today.”

The secretary added, “We are excited about what this project filing means for our environment, our economy and the bottom line for Massachusetts ratepayers.”

Contracts for Vineyard Wind, the 800-megawatt wind development already tapped by the state and utilities for clean power, called for a price of 6.5 cents per kWh. Both prices include the cost of transmission to the grid.

The 2016 renewable energy law that led to the state’s offshore wind procurements initailly required bidders to come in with lower prices in the second procurement, compared to the first. Gov. Charlie Baker, however, signed a bill Aug. 1 temporarily suspending the pricing requirement for the second procurement.

That fact, paired with conditions around a federal tax credit that’s key to offshore wind financing, led many to believe that the price of the second procurement could end up higher than the 6.5 cents per kilowatt-hour price of Vineyard Wind’s power.

The average cost of electricity for a residential customer was 21.74 cents per kWh in November, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. For commercial customers, the average price was 15.99 cents per kWh.

The price of Mayflower’s power could even drop by the time its turbines start generating electricity. In a letter recommending that DPU approved the contracts, the Department of Energy Resources wrote that the contracts “require Mayflower to maximize the federal investment tax credit (‘ITC’) for which it qualifies” and if the project is able to secure a more lucrative credit, “the contracted price will be reduced, providing even greater benefits to Massachusetts ratepayers.”

Theoharides said Tuesday that the difference in price between the state’s first project and its second shows “the declining cost for offshore wind energy generation for Massachusetts customers.” When taking into consideration Cape Wind, the unsuccessful wind project that was eyed about a decade ago, the decline in price is even more dramatic.

When the DPU approved contracts for Cape Wind, the power generated from those turbines was to cost 18.75 cents per kWh with annual increases of 3.5 percent built-in. The Cape Wind project faced opposition from lawmakers, fishermen, local officials, residents and environmental groups, and ceased development in late 2017.

“The Mayflower Wind contract details released today demonstrate major progress for the Commonwealth’s clean energy economy at an excellent value for Massachusetts ratepayers,” Sen. Marc Pacheco, chairman of the Senate Committee on Global Warming & Climate Change, said. “Mayflower Wind has agreed to power half a million Massachusetts homes over the next twenty years at 5.8 cents per kilowatt-hour — the lowest price for offshore wind energy ever agreed to in the United States.”

“In addition to eliminating approximately 1.7 million metric tons of CO2 emissions every year, this initiative will create thousands of new jobs, extend over $75 million for economic development, and save an unprecedented $3.7 billion in electricity rates. I am extremely proud to have fought to expand offshore wind here in the Commonwealth and secure the benefits of a swift and strategic clean energy transition,” Pacheco said.

DOER Commissioner Patrick Woodcock said Mayflower Wind has committed to putting $77.5 million towards economic development, including the creation of an Offshore Wind Development Fund, $10 million for marine science and fisheries research, $7.5 million for port upgrades and $5 million for a low-income strategic electrification program.

The Mayflower Wind team said it is committed to locating “our operations and maintenance jobs and base in Massachusetts with at least 75% of O&M jobs being local, with a commitment of $20,000 additional funding per employee shortfall to support further workforce development if required.” It also commits to a supply chain strategy that would have the company turn to local providers first.

In the publicly-available version of Mayflower Wind’s bid, the project developers pledge economic impacts up to “$3.7 billion in electric rate reductions, 10,680 jobs over the life of the project, and direct spending by Mayflower Wind of more than $1.2 billion with virtually all in” economically-distressed areas.