BOSTON (WWLP) – According to the state auditor, the price tag for the Primary and the General election this year could cost the state more than 2 million dollars in reimbursement payments.

Right now cities and towns across Massachusetts are preparing for the state primary on September 6th and the general election on November 8th.

In order to do that they need funding for things like mail in ballots and additional workers.

State Auditor Suzanne Bump released a report on Tuesday outlining some of the spending issues that cities and towns may run into.

She noted that polls must be kept open for at least 13 hours on primary and general election days, which is an increase from the previously-required 10 hours.

The addition will result in more than 2 million dollars in added costs for municipalities.

Bump released a statement on the matter writing, “Expanding access to the polls is important, but comes at a significant cost to municipalities, which is why the work my office does to ensure they are adequately reimbursed is some of the most important work we do.”

We reached out to the Auditors office but she was not available for an interview today.

22News will continue to follow this matter and provide you with updates as soon as they are available.