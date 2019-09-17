Pro-life activists push for more restrictions on abortions at State House

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Pro-life activists took to the State House to push for more restrictions on abortions.

As the state moves in opposite directions regarding abortion regulations, pro-life and pro-choice organizations are making sure Massachusetts lawmakers hear what they have to say.

The pro-life group ‘Life Alliance’ held what they call a “citizens hearing” at the State House. They invited everyone to come share their opinions on restricting abortion access after 12 weeks.

Diane Dorrington, founder of the organization, told 22News:

People hopefully are going to speak from the heart, we did welcome people to come and talk against our bill because challenging us and each other is how we get the work done.

The group is pushing for the passage of House Bill 33-72, a proposal that would restrict abortion access in Massachusetts. But that’s not the only bill dealing with abortion rights before the legislature this session.

An opposing bill filed in the Senate would expand options and access to abortion clinics in the Commonwealth. Something more than 50 lawmakers have signed on in support.

Lawmakers in the public health and judiciary committee, where the bills currently sit, said they will review both pro-life and pro-choice arguments before making a recommendation on the legislation.