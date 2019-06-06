Pro-life, pro-choice advocates disagree on bills in Boston

BOSTON (WWLP) – During a news conference on Wednesday, members of the Massachusetts Family Institute and the Citizens for Life Coalition urged lawmakers to reject bills that would expand abortion access.

The group cited polls from the Susan B. Anthony list that showed Massachusetts residents are opposed to abortion access being expanded.

“Even here in Massachusetts which is typically seen as a blue state this bill goes too far for our electorate, people do not want to change the laws to radically expand late-term abortion, to take away parental consent for abortion for young girls,” Andrew Beckwith, president of the Massachusetts Family Institute said.

As states move to ban abortions completely and others move to expand abortion access, Massachusetts communities like Northampton are working on a local level to protect a woman’s right to choose.

“Massachusetts has already protected the right to choose, it is part of our state constitution, the supreme judicial court made that ruling back when I was a toddler, so Massachusetts is not going to move in a direction that hurts people,” Northampton State Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa said.

Both pro-life and pro-choice activists have been holding demonstrations since Alabama passed a law to ban abortion access. This caused a division that can be seen across the country.