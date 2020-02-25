Program to help small business owners in Massachusetts begins

BOSTON (WWLP) – The program called ‘MassMakers’ aims to help people start up their own business in Massachusetts, and through this program lawmakers believe they can also help to boost the downtown economy in many cities and towns across the state.

MassMakers aims to connect business owners, real estate agents and other residents who are just looking to fulfill their dreams of owning a business. A web portal created through the program explains the steps and provides the tools that people need to open up shop here in the Commonwealth.

“This web portal will provide a one-stop-shop solution from A to Z regarding what it takes to start a small business, how to register your small business with the secretary of state’s office, what it means to get your employer identification number,” Senator Dizoglio said.

On top of the online components, the bill would also expand ‘Small Business Saturday’ into an entire weekend.

Senator Adam Hinds of Pittsfield told 22News the bill would be great for western Massachusetts because it aims to boost consumer activity at small businesses…. which in turn also helps to boost the local economy.

The bill also includes a diversity provision so that all residents have an equal opportunity to succeed.