Progressives in MA fight to put more candidates of color into higher office

BOSTON (WWLP) – State Representative Claire Cornin has been tapped for an ambassador position by the president himself, and with her seat likely being vacated, lawmakers are planning their next moves.

Currently, Democrats hold the super majority at the State House but the party seems to be split. Progressive democrats want to see the state adopt policies like healthcare for all, and they push for additional gun control measures. While the more establishment democrats tend to follow the lead of the House Speaker they often push for reasonable spending plans.

A new report released this week shows that Beacon Hill is freezing out some of the more progressive lawmakers which makes it hard for them to reach high level positions.

“Everyone in the House has spent a lot of time talking about making sure that people of color are elevated to higher positions,” Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa told 22News.

Staffers at the State House say the party divide and the distribution of committee assignments is just part of the ‘political theatre.’ They hope that as more men and women of color take the oath of office the legislature will better reflect constituents all across the state.

Speaker of the House Ron Mariano said he will be running again. However, he is expected to face some opposition from progressives in the legislature. This debate is something that 22News will continue to follow and update you on as soon as more information is available.