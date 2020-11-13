Property owners sign eviction diversion pledge

BOSTON (SHNS) – With the state’s eviction moratorium no longer in effect, housing stability advocates, including the Baker administration, on Thursday newly touted an eviction diversion pledge taken by 53 property owners representing more than 57,600 homes in Massachusetts.

Pledge signers promise to abide by and support the federal eviction moratorium which expires Dec. 31, proactively engage with residents and create payment plans, support and accept rental assistance payments, promote rent adjustments for Section 8/MRVP families, and to encourage structured and interactive mediation.

“As the owner of over 18,000 affordable and mixed-income homes, with 9,000 in the Commonwealth, we helped to develop this pledge to demonstrate our commitment to keeping tenants stably housed during this time of uncertainty and to encourage other owners across the state of Massachusetts to join us,” said Dara Kovel, chief executive officer of Beacon Communities. “Housing is a right – not a privilege – and stable, affordable housing is crucial to the health and well-being of our communities.”

Gov. Charlie Baker opted against a second extension of the moratorium, letting it expire Oct. 17, but outlining a $171 million plan to help people avoid being evicted as the economic dislocation caused by COVID-19 continues.

The pledge was announced by the Baker-Polito administration, MassHousing, Citizens Housing and Planning Association (CHAPA), and the Massachusetts Association of Community Development Organizations (MACDC).