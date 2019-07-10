Proposal aims to establish commission and protect local journalists

BOSTON (WWLP) – As journalists, our duty is to look into and report on issues that concern the general public; a practice that’s protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution.

In order to hold elected officials accountable, journalists attend meetings where they ask questions, take notes, and then report their findings in a fair and balanced way.

A proposal on Beacon Hill right now would establish a commission to look into any threats to journalism on the local level.

“Journalism and democracy have a symbiotic relationship, sometimes a difficult relationship, but without one we don’t have the other,” the bill’s sponsor Lori Ehrlich said.

With the establishment of this commission, lawmakers are hoping to prevent what they call a ‘news deserts’ where events take place in parts of the country without being reported.

This leaves residents without the information they need to effectively participate in politics at the state and local level.

This bill would also support the study of journalism, encouraging students to get involved in issues that directly impact their communities.