BOSTON (WWLP) – Your recyclables could soon earn you a little bit more money.

The Commonwealth’s recycling laws were set more than 40 years ago and a lot has changed since then, so lawmakers this session want to amend the current statute.

Right now, if you recycle a bottle or can in Massachusetts you could receive five cents each. This session, lawmakers are considering a proposal that would raise that to 10 cents and add additional beverage containers to the program, like water bottles, vitamin drinks, and nips.

The Executive Director of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, Marc Draisen, worked on the state’s first bottle bill and he’s using his knowledge to update the state’s current laws.

Draisen released a statement about the bottle bill that was filed this session, “Many of the containers covered by this proposal didn’t even exist when I first lobbied for the Bottle Bill 40 years ago. It’s time to move this law into the 21st century.”

There is a lot of support for this bill on Beacon Hill but it is still held up in committee. 22News reached out to the bill’s sponsors for an interview on the matter but they were not available Thursday afternoon.