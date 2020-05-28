Proposed bill would payback expenses made on school trips canceled due to Covid-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – A bill being considered on Beacon Hill right now would pay parents back for money that they’ve already spent on school field trips which never happened due to Covid-19.

The joint committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure held a virtual hearing on the bill Wednesday. Committee members discussed the logistics of paying parents back and how school districts would refund the money.

The bill’s sponsor, Pembroke State Representative Josh Cutler, wrote that the legislation would deem it unfair or deceptive for any travel company, tour agency or similar entity not to provide a full refund for school-related trips which were canceled as a result of the state of emergency.

The committee took public testimony on the bill, allowing residents and school administrators to speak for or against the legislation.

The committee which would vote on the bill privately has not said whether they will pass it as it’s written.