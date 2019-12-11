Proposed Senate bill would give residents more access to insulin

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers want to make insulin more accessible for the people who need it.

Insulin prices have skyrocketed, making it harder for residents to access the medications they need, well a new legislative proposal could change that.

Senate Bill 24-25 would allow Massachusetts residents to get insulin at the pharmacy even after their prescription has expired.

The bill’s sponsor, Senator Dean Tran, asked that the medication be dispensed in cases of emergency, giving patients enough to last them about 72 hours.

“Insulin is a lifesaving medicine that everyone should have access to and just because your prescription has expired, you’re taking a risk of dying,’ said Sen. Tran.

Senator Tran and the bill’s 16 co-sponsors are hoping to see insulin made readily available much like what is happening with the drug, naloxone.

Twenty other states already have similar laws in place, so legislators are hoping action will be taken on this bill before more people die due to a lack of access to insulin.