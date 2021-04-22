Protesters hold climate strike at Statehouse on Earth Day

BOSTON (WWLP) – On this Earth Day, a group of climate activists used the day to show their support for several bills that are being considered on Beacon Hill.

Massachusetts already has a plan in place to get to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, but climate justice advocates want to take that a step further.

A handful of protesters gathered on the statehouse steps this afternoon to push for the passage of 5 different climate change bills. The group wants to see lawmakers improve the air quality in low-income areas and they also want to see more jobs created in the clean energy sector.

“We need this legislation, we need these bills to create an Earth and a Massachusetts that is safe for every human being that is living in here,” Nika Farokahzad said.

A group of people have gathered on the statehouse steps to call for climate justice in the Commonwealth. #wwlp #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/s4o7tHf8Xp — Jodi Reed WWLP (@JReedTV) April 22, 2021

The climate activists applauded the legislature for passing bills that will help to cut carbon in the Commonwealth.

However, they are hoping to see lawmakers continue that momentum so that the air and water quality in low-income communities will improve.

Even though this demonstration was held in Boston the climate activists say it’s an issue that’s hurting communities across the state especially ones like Springfield and Holyoke.