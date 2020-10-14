Protesters plan housing demonstration at Baker’s home

BOSTON (SHNS) – Two days after Gov. Charlie Baker announced a new plan to limit evictions with the state moratorium about to expire, protesters will march to his house demanding his support for legislation that would keep the temporary ban in place for at least another year.

The Homes for All Massachusetts group and the Massachusetts COVID-19 Response Alliance are planning a 5 p.m. demonstration on Wednesday, starting in Lynn and ending outside Baker’s Swampscott home, calling for more substantial action than the joint plan the governor and judicial leaders announced on Monday that involves $171 million in funding for rental assistance, mediation, and additional judges.

A state-level moratorium on most evictions and foreclosures in Massachusetts will end Saturday, and although a similar policy from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is in place through the end of the year, housing justice advocates warn that tens of thousands of renters will face housing insecurity and potential removal amid an ongoing pandemic and recession.

The bill that protesters will highlight Wednesday (H 5018 / S 2918) would keep an eviction moratorium in place for one year until after the public health state of emergency ends, prevent any rent increases during that span, and create a fund to help small landlords financially affected by the pandemic.

“Now more than ever, the human right to safe, affordable, stable, and dignified housing is connected to health, education, child care, worker rights, civil rights, racial justice, civic engagement and environmental justice,” organizers wrote in a press release. “Housing disruptions are having a disproportionate impact on working class families and essential workers, including teachers and child care providers.”

Legislative leaders have not indicated plans to advance the bill after it cleared the Housing Committee last month.