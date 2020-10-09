Public defender agency wants regular prison testing

BOSTON (SHNS) – In the wake of reported COVID-19 outbreaks at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction and the Massachusetts Alcohol and Substance Abuse Center, where men are civilly committed for detoxification programs, the Committee for Public Counsel Services is calling for regular testing for all incarcerated people in Massachusetts.

“We also need to cut down on the number of people being held. The pandemic is not over, and it is irresponsible and unconstitutional to take a business-as-usual approach to incarceration,” CPCS Chief Counsel Anthony Benedetti said in a Wednesday statement.

“Continuing on this course will put prisoners, staff, their families, and the community at risk. For too long we have watched as some sheriffs held press conferences extolling the safety of their facilities. Behind the rhetoric, however, is an unfortunate reality: At many facilities, the testing has been completely insufficient to back up the grandiose claims. At Middleton alone, there is a positivity rate around 15 percent, which shows just how fast this disease can rip through these facilities.”

After 137 Middleton inmates tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, Essex Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said he’d expected that testing everyone in the facility would result in higher numbers.

“Knowing the true number of cases and being able to identify those people who are positive but asymptomatic is critical to controlling the spread of this highly contagious illness,” Coppinger said. – 12:40 PM Thu