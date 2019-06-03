Public health advocates push to update sex education in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – In a crowded Statehouse hearing room, members of the public joined lawmakers to advocate for 31 bills that they believe would benefit Massachusetts students.

House Bill 4-10 calls on schools to offer updated sex education courses. In addition to basic reproductive health information, it would include healthy relationship practices, and asking for and giving consent.

“If you’re going to teach sex education in public school that you’re using a medically accurate, comprehensive LGBTQ inclusive curriculum,” Paul Gels, chair of the MA Commission for LGBTQ youth said.

The bill does not require schools to offer sex education classes, it simply outlines areas within the current curriculum that need to be updated.

The Massachusetts Family Institute opposes the legislation because it contains sexual materials they consider offensive.

The bill was not voted on today but with more than 100 co-sponsors, supporters are hoping it will receive a favorable review.

