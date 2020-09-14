Public Health Commissioner Bharel on temporary medical leave

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel, pictured on March 18 in the governor’s press room, has participated in Gov. Charlie Baker’s daily briefings on the status of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. [Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS]

BOSTON (Mass.gov) – Effective immediately, Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH, is on a medical leave of absence unrelated to COVID-19, and is expected to return to work in early October. DPH General Counsel Margret Cooke has been appointed Acting Commissioner during Commissioner Bharel’s medical leave by Marylou Sudders, Secretary of Health & Human Services.

“All of us wish Commissioner Bharel a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming her back to the Department,” said Secretary Sudders. “In the interim, I have every confidence in Acting Commissioner Cooke’s ability to provide the executive leadership for the Department during this time.”

Margret Cooke joined the Department of Public Health as General Counsel in 2015. Previously she served as Deputy Bureau Chief in the Public Protection and Advocacy Bureau in the Office of the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office.

“I appreciate the leadership of Margret Cooke and all of the DPH team to continue to assist the state in responding to the pandemic as well as managing our public health programs on behalf of the residents of the Commonwealth,” Commissioner Bharel said.