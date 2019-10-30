Public safety officials introduce program to combat human trafficking

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney is working with the lieutenant governor to launch a program that targets and prosecutes anyone who sexually exploits a child.

The goal of the program is to lock up human traffickers while providing victims with the resources they need to live happy and healthy lives.

“Through this collaborative approach we can go after the traffickers but also help the youth understand that there is another choice,” Lt. Governor Karen Polito said.

“We’re going to provide services to kids and to adults who are victimized by human trafficking,” Anthoney Gulluni said.

With more than $2 million in grant funding, the state will train law enforcement officers, school counselors, and hotel workers to recognize the signs of human trafficking. A portion of that money will also go towards prosecuting traffickers.

Hampden County is one of only two places in the state chosen to take part in this program. Their leadership on this issue could help to create stricter human trafficking laws.