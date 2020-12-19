Public vaccination unlikely for Gov. Baker

BOSTON (SHNS) – On the same day that Vice President Mike Pence got his first COVID-19 shot on live television and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell each tweeted their own vaccine photos, Gov. Charlie Baker said his vaccination is unlikely to be a public event.

“We talked a little bit about the idea of doing a public vaccination and I think we came to the conclusion that there are plenty of people who can do public vaccinations who would be a lot more important than me,” Baker said Friday in response to a reporter’s question. “And I would argue that the folks who work in our public health hospitals who’ve gotten vaccinated fall into that category, the folks that work at our hospitals generally and in our health care system generally, getting vaccinated is a lot more important than me, and frankly a lot more meaningful, I think, to most people.”

Baker, 64, has said he plans to get vaccinated when he’s eligible for it but does not plan to jump the line.

“I don’t really think of myself as somebody who should get vaccinated before I actually qualify as an individual, and I don’t think me getting vaccinated publicly would make any difference relative to a lot of the other people who I think people would take far more seriously and appreciate seeing them get vaccinated first.”