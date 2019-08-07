Purple Heart Day shines light on programs for Massachusetts veterans

BOSTON (WWLP) – Purple Heart Day is observed on August 7 each year to honor the brave men and women who were either wounded in battle or made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom.

Walking through the halls of the State House you will find portrait after portrait honoring the brave men and women who have served this country. For example, one showing the 94th infantry division leaving a fiery and bloody battle scene in Germany during World War II.

But the scenes on the walls left soldiers with physical and mental injuries that stuck with them for the rest of their lives.

“It’s important for us as an organization that we include them to let them know that ‘hey we’re here for you,’ going forward if you have any issues because of your injuries, we have the people who can help and we can get you the help,” Bill LeBeau said.

Through state-run programs, current soldiers, veterans and purple heart recipients can access resources to help them physically, emotionally and financially.

This is the fifth year in a row that the Commonwealth has celebrated purple heart day, but today and every day we celebrate those who live to serve a cause greater than their own.