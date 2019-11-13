Quarantine on oil-based marijuana vape products issued on day ban was set to lift

BOSTON (WWLP) – A judge had ruled last week that medical marijuana vapes could return to dispensary shelves by noon on Tuesday.

But before that could happen, the CCC issued a quarantine on all oil-based marijuana vaping products. Last week, Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins ruled that the products could not be included in the Governor’s temporary ban.

The CCC then held a meeting to discuss whether to ban the products on their own. Since they didn’t make a decision last week, the ban was set to lift this morning.

But before the ban ended, the CCC issued their quarantine order which impacts vape pens, vape cartridges, aerosol products, and inhaler. The ban does not include vaping products that use marijuana flower.

The commission is also asking labs if they can test for vitamin E acetate, which the CDC has identified as a common thread in vaping-associated lung injuries.