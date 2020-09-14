Question 1 campaigns take in $35M in donations

BOSTON (WWLP) – Question 1 on the November Ballot has to do with who can access information about your vehicle.

Supporters of Question 1 originally said that they spent close to $5 million between January 1 and August 30. A new report found that that number was actually higher due to donations by AutoZone and O’Reilly Automotive.

Opponents of the ‘right to repair question’ have also spent a lot on the campaign raking in more than $25 million in donations. Their messaging however has come under attack by state officials like Attorney General Maura Healey.

“There are so many more cybersecurity experts that have looked at this, this can all be done in a safe and secure way because car manufacturers are collecting these remote diagnostics,’ telematic information now and all we’re asking is that it goes to the car owner,” Tommy Hickey told 22News.

The ‘yes’ on one campaign and the ‘no’ on one campaign are both running TV ads to make their final push to voters before November 3.