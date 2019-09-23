Racial profiling concerns holding up new distracted driving bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – Legislative leaders still can’t agree on the language for a new distracted driving bill, but they said they could soon resolve racial profiling concerns that are preventing the bill from passing.

This session, the House and Senate both passed versions of the distracted driving bill, allowing drivers only a single tap or swipe to activate the hands-free mode.

Concern parents are putting pressure on lawmakers to make changes to the state’s driving laws and hopefully prevent another tragic accident.

“I would be that everyone who’s involved in this conversation is frustrated because I’m sure everyone would like to see this get resolved,” Governor Baker said.

During their weekly leadership meeting Governor Baker, House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Senate President Karen Spilka discussed the racial profiling element that’s preventing the bill from becoming law.

A proposal they are still considering would remove certain data collection requirements so the bill could pass sooner rather than later.

Governor Charlie Baker said he’s looking forward to signing the bill and hopes to see it reach his desk soon.