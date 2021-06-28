Rallies from Pittsfield to Boston aim to gain support for millionaire’s tax

BOSTON (WWLP) – A bill approved by the Massachusetts legislature is sparking protests from Pittsfield all the way to Boston.

Earlier this month, the fair share amendment, often referred to as the millionaire’s tax passed in a 159 to 41 vote. Now that the measure has been approved, it will appear on the November 2022 ballot, leaving it to the voters to decide.

However, this isn’t the first time that an additional tax on Massachusetts millionaires has been proposed.

The question has appeared on the ballot 6 different times and it’s even gone to the state’s highest court where the proposal was deemed unconstitutional. But that isn’t stopping supporters from going out into their communities to spread the word about the ballot question and hopefully drum up support for it come November.

“We’ve had more than a dozen rallies all across the state everywhere from Springfield to the south coast, to Lawrence, to Brockton, to Boston,” Andrew Farnitano told 22News.

Supporters of the fair share amendment believe the money they collect from Massachusetts Millionaires could be used to improve our education and transportation systems. Opponents argue that it will drive wealthy business owners out of state. It will ultimately be up to the voters to decide.