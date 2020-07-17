Rally outside State House asking lawmakers to give immigrants driver’s licenses

BOSTON (WWLP) – A group of immigrants from across Massachusetts took to the State House Friday to send a powerful message to state lawmakers.

The group was diverse and their backgrounds differed dramatically, but they all wanted to send the same message which is “give immigrants access to driver’s licenses, now.”

Friday’s rally featured the powerful imagery of mannequins trapped in cages. The group even played audio of children crying from inside an ICE detention center.

To appeal to state lawmakers considering racial equity bills, the group shared personal stories of having to hide while trying to buy food for their families or medicine for a sick child.

“We’re asking that as the state legislature takes on thinking about the reforms that need to be among the police, that we include them granting drivers licenses to immigrants without status,” said Roxana Riveria from the SEIU 32BJ Union.

Their demonstration was held at the same time as the House Ways and Means Committee held a hearing Reforming Police Standards legislation.

Their main message was really a call for help. They want legislators to prevent detention, family separation, and deportation for driving without a license.