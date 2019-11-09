Ranked-choice voting approved in several Massachusetts towns

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Town of Easthampton on Tuesday approved a ballot question for ranked-choice voting, but they’re not the only ones who are changing up their voting system.

Ranked-choice voting allows voters to rank the candidates in the order of preference. If their first pick doesn’t receive 50 percent of votes needed for a particular position, like mayor or city councilor, then their second pick will be considered.

This voting style has been used in cities and towns across the U.S. including the entire state of Maine, but not everyone is sold on the idea.

“It’s a confusing ballot, it’s a complicated ballot to cast and it also presents several perverse results,” Lee Goodman said.

Presidential Candidates like Andrew Yang and Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been vocal about supporting the idea.

They believe the additional options give voters more of an opportunity to express their true preferences, making politics more dynamic and responsive.

Back in 2018 voters in the city of Amherst also approved rank choice voting, which is set to go into effect in 2021.