BOSTON (WWLP) – Hundreds gathered at the State House Monday for Realtor Day on the Hill.

Housing has been a main topic of discussion this session on Beacon Hill, and realtors took to the State House Monday to lobby for what they believe will address the housing crisis. The Great Hall was packed with realtors from all over the Commonwealth.

Housing has been on the top of Governor Maura Healey’s to-do list since she took office this past January, and most recently naming Ed Augustus as the Secretary of Housing and Liveable Communities. Augustus was in attendance and he spoke on how the Commonwealth needs to build more housing, faster.

The Lt. Governor also spoke at the event on how the state is 200,000 housing units short of meeting demand. The realtors are lobbying for multiple bills that they believe will help the housing crisis in the state.

When it comes to western Massachusetts, the Realtor Association is focused on the crumbling foundation legislation.

“When you look at somebody’s home, it’s probably the largest single investment that they have and in order to replace a foundation is several hundred thousand dollars and any equity they would have in the home is being stripped away just to be able to solve a problem that they had no control over, and so it’s very important that we advocate with our state representatives and state senators to be able to address this very serious issue for western and central Massachusetts,” said Kevin Sears a Broker of Sears Real Estate.

They also are advocating for zoning relief, first-time home buyer saving accounts, and fair housing and diversity education for real estate licensees. On top of advocating for these bills, the association is also advocating against rent control and transfer fees.