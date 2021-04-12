Record day for vaccinations

FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2020 file photo The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 is seen at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho. State and federal court judges and staffers are getting access to some of Idaho’s limited doses of coronavirus vaccine even though they are not on the state’s vaccine priority list. Workers with the U.S. District Courts in Boise were offered vaccinations on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, as were some Ada County Courthouse employees. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – More doses of COVID-19 vaccines were put into arms across the country Saturday than any other day since the vaccination drive began in December, U.S. Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday.

The 4.6 million vaccine doses administered Saturday is well above the nation’s seven-day average of just more than 3 million shots per day. Massachusetts administered 79,086 of those 4.6 million doses, about 1.72 percent of the nationwide total for the day from a state that accounts for about 2 percent of the country’s total population.

About 120 million Americans have received at least one vaccine shot and 72 million are fully vaccinated, White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said. “Forty-six percent of adults have had at least their first shot and 28 percent of adults are now fully vaccinated across the U.S.,” he said. “And by this time next week, all adults across the country will be eligible for their vaccine.”

While there was good news on the vaccination front over the weekend, there were still thousands and thousands of new COVID-19 infections. Walensky said the CDC confirmed 75,000 new cases Saturday and 81,000 new cases Sunday.

That helped push the nation’s seven-day average number of daily new cases to over 66,000, an increase of 3 percent over the prior week.

Hospital admissions have also increased about 6.6 percent nationwide, Walensky said, to a daily average of more than 5,300 admissions.