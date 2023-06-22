BOSTON (SHNS) – Facing down new data showing the worst year on record for opioid-related deaths in Massachusetts, advocates gathered at the state capitol on Thursday and said that they have had enough of Beacon Hill’s inaction on supervised drug use sites.

Massachusetts experienced 2,357 confirmed and estimated fatal opioid-related overdoses in 2022, a new record high, according to data the Department of Public Health published Thursday. The fatality rate of 33.5 per 100,000 people reflects a 2.5 percent increase over 2021 and a 9.1 percent increase from 2016, the pre-pandemic peak.

Since lawmakers first introduced a bill in 2017 to provide sanctioned spaces for those with substance use disorder to use drugs under a doctor’s supervision, over 10,700 Massachusetts residents have died from opioid-related overdose.

“I can’t help but wonder if my son would be alive today if overdose prevention centers were available,” said Lynn Wencus, whose son died from an overdose in 2017. “Where is the outrage? Where is the outrage?”

Supervised Drug Use Site Bill

Wencus was one of the speakers at a briefing Thursday in support of a bill (H 1981 / S 1242) that would launch a 10-year pilot program for municipalities to create so-called overdose prevention centers, with the approval of local boards of health. These facilities are also called safe consumption sites and safe injection sites and are operating in other states and countries.

Nico Alicea, a recovery coach with the Massachusetts Organization For Addiction Recovery, said the sites help “keep you alive long enough so you can find your own recovery pathway” by providing a safe place to use.

Advocates say the centers decrease the spread of disease by providing drug users with clean needles, and that medical professionals are on hand with overdose-reversing medication, oxygen and other medical tools in case of overdose. Alicea said the facilities are also an opportunity to build trust with those with substance abuse disorder and help them toward long-term recovery.

The bill, sponsored by Reps. Dylan Fernandes and Marjorie Decker and Sen. Julian Cyr, would help protect providers who operate the sites and patients who use them. Gov. Maura Healey has also expressed her support for the facilities, saying it should be up to municipalities to decide if they want one in their community.

The supervised drug use sites are illegal federally, and only two are in operation in the U.S., in New York City.

Rhode Island and Minnesota recently passed laws to enable and protect the facilities within their borders.

Two centers in New York have so far not drawn any response from federal officials. Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne, who has been an advocate for the progressive-leaning city in its fight to establish such a site, said she recently visited the two sites in New York to learn more about efficient and safe operations.

Somerville approved funds needed for a mobile supervised drug use clinic this month, WBUR reports and the city council is expected to vote on a final piece of funding in the coming weeks.

“There are serious legal risks in opening an OPC in Massachusetts. Somerville as a municipality is willing to take on those risks. But there’s more at stake,” Ballantyne said. “Those operating the site and clients seeking treatment face potential criminal prosecution. Service providers also risk the status of their licensure. But our partners at the State House can greatly mitigate these risks by authorizing an overdose prevention center.”

There are 200 of these facilities around the world, and according to President and CEO of RIZE Massachusetts Julie Burns, zero deaths have occurred in any of these legal centers.

Boston Healthcare for the Homeless Program physician Jessie Gaeta told the story of her patient, named Derek, who after six weeks of sobriety came to her staff saying he was going to relapse. He wouldn’t accept other treatment options, she said, and asked if someone could stay with him while he used.

“Our staff watched Derek walk out of the door for the last time. And when he was found an hour and a half later, behind a bush, virtually in the shadow of world class medical care and the state’s largest syringe service program with Naloxone at arm’s length, we found ourselves again agonizing over the limits of our current options for helping people who either don’t want or can’t access treatment and who also don’t deserve to die,” Gaeta said.

The legislation is currently in the Joint Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use and Recovery and has not yet been scheduled for a hearing. This committee favorably reported a similar bill in the past, but it’s repeatedly failed to get widespread traction, especially with a former governor who consistently pointed to federal restrictions whenever asked about the idea.

“I’m not only sad but I’m angry. I’m angry that this legislative body has not treated the situation like the public health emergency it is, using every evidence-based tool at its disposal,” said Dr. Mark Eisenberg, of Massachusetts General Hospital-Charlestown. “So I encourage Gov. Healey, Secretary Walsh … President Spilka and Speaker Mariano to display leadership.”

The Healey administration announced on Thursday, alongside news of record-breaking overdose deaths, that they will conduct a study on the “feasibility of overdose prevention sites here in the state of Massachusetts.”

“There are, as I said before, complicated issues here that include understanding the federal legal landscape and, very importantly, understanding the engagement that is necessary with municipalities and with the state Legislature to make sure that these truly are a feasible harm reduction strategy to roll out across the state,” Department of Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein said.

A spokesperson for Healey said she supports towns and cities’ right to choose whether they would like one of these facilities in these communities.

“From the beginning, we have all recognized this as the public health crisis that it is, and it necessitates innovative thinking, innovative approaches, and certainly, we should do everything we can to save lives,” Healey said on the campaign trail last year.

“We’re not turning the tide”

Secretary of Elder Affairs Elizabeth Chen said she felt “so hopeless” after reviewing newly released data on the 2,357 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths in 2022.

“I feel like we’re just not making an impact — we’re not turning the tide,” Chen said during a Public Health Council virtual meeting Thursday afternoon. “It just feels so intransigent.”

Former Gov. Charlie Baker signed a so-called opioid law in 2018, seeking to expand addiction-prevention measures and access to treatment, but stopping short of authorizing safe injection sites.

Among the 2018 law’s provisions, it requires doctors to check the state’s prescription monitoring program when prescribing benzodiazepine, calls for the Department of Public Health to issue a standing order for the overdose-reversal drug naloxone from a pharmacy, and requires emergency departments to offer medication-assisted addiction treatment.

At the time, the Senate scrapped a Ways and Means proposal to establish supervised drug use sites as part of its version of the 2018 bill, adopting an amendment to study the idea.

In 2019, the state commission tasked with studying ways to reduce the harm of substance use disorder concluded that Massachusetts should pilot “one or more” safe drug consumption sites, even as its members — including then-Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh, and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders — cautioned that doing so could carry legal risks.

Responding to Chen’s comments that “we’re not turning the tide”, Goldstein said while the numbers are “devastating” and “tragic,” there are success stories in the data, with some communities logging decreases in overdose rates.

In Berkshire County, for example, the number of opioid-related overdose deaths fell by almost 23 percent between 2021 and 2022, according to DPH data. In Franklin County, deaths declined by 25 percent.

Deirdre Calvert, director of the Bureau of Substance Addiction Services at DPH, emphasized there are “hundreds, if not thousands of people, who are working really, really hard to turn the tide.” But programs need to be intentionally geared toward people of color to ensure they are successful and engaging.

“The things that we would love to do, we have pushed the boundaries around what is allowed through state and federal regulations,” Calvert said at the health council meeting without providing specific details. “And I think sometimes that hamstrings us a little bit on some of the innovations … We are really looking at ways that we can pilot and be really creative around making sure that access to all available medications is accessed across the board.”

Access to methadone can be difficult for residents in rural swaths of the state due to limited transportation options, Calvert said. Her staff is working on targeted efforts for rural communities, including gauging what’s “actually available,” Calvert said.

Policymakers must also tackle the discrimination against people who use substances, which Calvert said affects where they can receive treatment and access services.

“So until we as a commonwealth really make a commitment to work on discrimination against these individuals, we’re gonna have a really hard time no matter how hard we try,” Calvert said.

Other Solutions

While the conversation around overdose prevention centers is ongoing, advocates, lawmakers and government officials are looking for other solutions to the epidemic.

A group of 44 lawmakers signed onto a letter from the Association for Behavioral Healthcare to Executive Office of Health and Human Services Secretary Kate Walsh to increase rates for substance-use treatment providers.

MassHealth and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services are considering a score of rate changes to increase how much providers are reimbursed when they admit a patient with Medicaid insurance for addiction treatment.

Providers are reimbursed for Medicaid patients at rates 50 percent below what they are paid on average by commercial insurers, according to David Matteodo, director of the Massachusetts Association of Behavioral Health Systems.

“Both current and proposed rates are significantly below the amounts needed to cover the expenses incurred in operating 24/7 levels of care in light of skyrocketing labor and other costs. While the number of licensed beds in the treatment system has expanded in recent years, that expansion has occurred exclusively outside of the system of care for MassHealth members and uninsured individuals. Expanded capacity is available for those with commercial health coverage or the resources to self-fund treatment. We believe this largely, if not, exclusively attributable to low reimbursement in the public system and more robust reimbursement among commercial carriers and self-paying patients,” says the letter that lawmakers signed onto.

In April, MiraVista Behavioral Health Center in Holyoke ended some of its addiction programs, including detox beds, saying in a statement they made the decision to do so based on “the reality of inadequate state reimbursement, which falls millions of dollars short of the costs required to operate and sustain programming,” 22 News reported.

A few days later in Worcester, addiction and homelessness service provider Community Healthlink closed admissions to three inpatient programs after a state inspection. Members of SEIU Local 509 told the Worcester Telegram & Gazette that the union raised concerns about safety and staffing at the facility before the inspection.

The state also announced on Wednesday that Boston Medical Center has been provisionally designed to lead the redevelopment of the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital Campus in Jamaica Plain, in a plan that would expand mental health and substance use treatment.

Alastair Bell, CEO of Boston Medical Center Health System, said that BMC understands “the compelling need to reshape how care is delivered to impact the complex crisis of mental illness and substance use disorders, and the resulting challenge of homelessness.” Bell added, “People suffering from these conditions require a new model of care — one that offers an integrated continuum of services, delivered by leading experts devoted to long-term solutions. We are proud to partner with esteemed community-based organizations on this novel healthcare-and-housing model.”