Red light camera bill stalled on Beacon Hill

BOSTON (WWLP) – A bill that would allow cities and towns to install red-light cameras has stalled in the State Senate.

State senators were in Boston Thursday night debating whether or not to allow communities in the Commonwealth to install red-light cameras in order to catch traffic violators.

The bill would authorize the use of traffic enforcement cameras. So if a driver is caught speeding, passing a school bus, making an illegal turn or running a red light they will be caught on camera and fined for doing so.

The bill clearly states that fines generated by the cameras would be capped at $25 per violation.

Supporters of the plan say this is a necessary step in order to keep our neighborhoods safe. However, there are some privacy concerns surrounding the bill and the use of traffic camera footage.

The bill would only allow traffic cameras to take photographs when a violation occurs, that footage would then be destroyed within 48 hours after the violation is disposed of.

State senators didn’t reach an agreement on the bill Thursday, so it was tabled which means it will be brought up for debate for a second time once the Senate reconvenes.