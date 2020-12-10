Red Sox, elected officials eyeing ways to keep baseball in Lowell

Boston Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke stands in the dugout during the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park in Boston, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Officials from the Red Sox and Lowell are evaluating options for baseball in the city for the 2021 season and beyond, with the minor league Lowell Spinners set to lose their affiliation.

Amid a restructuring of the minor league system, the short-season single-A Spinners were not one of the four teams invited to be Red Sox affiliates next year, according to an MLB Pipeline list. The AAA Worcester Red Sox, freshly relocated from Pawtucket, and the AA Portland Seadogs in Maine remain on the list, as do the further afield Greenville Drive in South Carolina and the Salem Red Sox in Virginia.

Local politicians have been pushing for the Spinners to remain in Lowell and keep their affiliation, citing the 24-year-old team’s importance to both the community and the economy of the Merrimack Valley.

“For over a year, we have worked with Congresswoman [Lori] Trahan, Lowell City Manager Eileen Donoghue, Major League Baseball, and Lowell Spinners ownership to examine every option that would keep baseball in the City of Lowell,” Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy said Wednesday. “We are exploring what form that could take in 2021, and are committed to maintaining the 24-year-long tradition of baseball in the Lowell community.”

Trahan, who convened a Save Minor League Baseball Task Force with other lawmakers, said her goal is to “not only keep baseball in Lowell, but to also keep the Red Sox in Lowell, and we look forward to announcing our plans once finalized.”

The Red Sox statement also included quotes from Donoghue, Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren and Gov. Charlie Baker. “Baseball has been an integral part of recovering from national crises in the past, and maintaining baseball in Lowell will help ensure that it can play that role again for fans throughout in the Merrimack Valley,” Baker said.