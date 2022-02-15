BOSTON (SHNS) – In the wake of 2021’s decennial redistricting effort, state officials this week made nomination papers available for candidates running in reconfigured districts, but the process for legislative hopefuls is getting underway with some unusual bumps along the road that ultimately tie back to the pandemic.

The situation stems from the Legislature’s decision last year, over the objections of top elections overseer Secretary of State William Galvin, to leave the reprecincting process until after the House, Senate and Gov. Charlie Baker agreed in November to new boundaries for the 160 House and 40 Senate districts.

Usually, cities and towns draw their voting precincts first and lawmakers use those lines as building blocks for redistricting, but this time around the Legislature opted to reverse the order. The decision, they said, was made because the arrival of U.S. Census population data needed to update and redraw district lines was delayed due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, three months after the new districts were agreed upon, Galvin’s office is still working on precincts with local officials and candidates are working with district information presented in non-traditional formats as they navigate election deadlines and signature requirements and size up the districts they wish to represent.

For instance, here’s how the Eighth Bristol House district was described in the 2011 redistricting law (House Districts | Senate Districts):

“Eighth Bristol. – Consisting of precinct A of ward 1, precincts A and B of ward 6 of the city of Fall River, precincts 2 and 3 of the town of Freetown, precincts D, E and F of ward 1 of the city of New Bedford, and the town of Westport, all in the county of Bristol.”

Sen. William Brownsberger, who led redistricting efforts in the Senate, said last year’s processes did create “complexities” but said that anyone can punch in any address on the Legislature’s redistricting website and know which district that address falls into for this year’s elections.

“There’s no uncertainty about where the districts lines are,” he said. “Those are 100 percent set, completely defined as of back in November. It’s just a matter of communicating that to everybody and making sure everybody knows.”

Galvin’s office, which is working with municipal officials on voting precinct and subprecinct decisions, has to “do their work after we finish ours,” Brownsberger said.

“They have a lot of work to do, but I’m sure they are doing that work,” he said.

Brownsberger added: “For sure having the precincts come out later as a result of the Census data coming out later did create some complexities. But we’re working to put the information into people’s hands so that they have what they need to make their decisions about where they want to run and so forth.”

Galvin over the weekend announced the availability of nomination papers. His spokeswoman, Deb O’Malley, told the News Service that district descriptions will be available to candidates who need them this week, but that district information still needs to be formatted for the secretary’s website.

“We’ll be updating the website throughout the week,” she said. “The House descriptions will likely be more of a spreadsheet for now, rather than the current format we have up, due to the number of subprecincts involved.”

O’Malley said “this is one of those issues Secretary Galvin was worried about” when he objected to the plan by the Legislature, which Baker ultimately approved, to push off redrawing local precincts until after the legislative redistricting.

“We certainly try to help candidates in any way we can, so the Elections Division has been working diligently to create a description of districts based on the information the Legislature has provided,” O’Malley said.

Behind the scenes, O’Malley said Galvin’s office has been working with local officials to help them sort out the changes and get precinct and district information updated. That process, she said, involves “marrying the data provided by the Legislature with the precinct lines drawn by cities and towns” and “results in many sub-precincts, or precincts split by district lines.”

“This is going to be a very challenging cycle because of the changes in the districts,” Galvin told lawmakers at a budget hearing last week. “There are many communities that have readjusted their precinct lines even after they had originally drawn them to try to compensate for the fact that precincts were divided amongst multiple districts – in some cases divided both in the House, in the Senate, and the Congress – making it very challenging for these communities to do what they need to do.”

Non-government groups like The Center for Urban Research at The Graduate Center of the City University of New York (CUNY) and the Drawing Democracy Coalition have tried to shed light on the changing districts by creating a website that enables users to compare new legislative districts in Massachusetts to the old ones.

Paul Craney, spokesman for the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, called the current situation “probably a once in a lifetime problem.” He said the situation favors incumbents, who he said are more likely than newcomers to know the nuances of precinct and subprecinct shifts, and works against groups like his that are encouraging business owners and “people who care about taxes” to run for seats in the state Legislature.

“The Massachusetts Legislature routinely gets knocked for being the most secretive legislature body in America and in this instance, they continue to live up to their reputation,” said Craney, whose group in recent weeks has protested the lack of precinct lists for the new legislative districts. The lists, he said, would make it easier for candidates to pull data and introduce themselves to voters as they pursue nomination signatures.

The district maps on the Legislature’s website “are not detailed and are often hard to read” he said, alleging “legislative leaders are playing games with the new districts in hopes to keep challenger candidates away.”

Galvin is pressing the Legislature to boost funding for election administration. He has called Gov. Baker’s $23 million funding recommendation for the Elections Division “inadequate” and is seeking a $26 million appropriation.

The new districts, present “exceptional challenges,” Galvin said, because so many more communities in the wake of redistricting are being further divided into subprecincts. That in turn increases the number of ballots that will need to be printed and the cost of running those precincts in an election year that is likely to feature both the convenience, and cost, of offering early voting periods and mail-in voting options.