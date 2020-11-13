Reduced holiday travel weighs on hotel sector

This undated image provided by Loews Hotels shows a guest room at Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla. Loews launched a campaign of short how-to videos called Loews Knows to share tips from the hotels expert staff on decorating, cleaning, entertaining and more. Many aspects of how hotels are designed and run can […]

BOSTON (SHNS) – Results of a new national survey show the extent of struggles that hotels continue to face due to Americans staying away from traveling for leisure, business, or the upcoming holidays.

Seventy-two percent of Americans are unlikely to travel for Thanksgiving and 69 percent are unlikely to travel for Christmas, according to a Morning Consult survey conducted for the American Hotel & Lodging Association.

Only 8 percent of Americans have taken an overnight business trip since March and 32 percent have taken an overnight vacation or leisure trip since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, according to the poll, which involved 2,200 adults surveyed Nov. 2-4.

“This holiday season will be an especially difficult time for all Americans, and our industry is no exception,” said Chip Rogers, association president and CEO. “Fewer people will be traveling, and business travel remains nearly non-existent. That’s why it’s so important for Congress to pass a relief bill now. Millions of Americans are out of work, and thousands of small businesses are struggling to keep their doors open. We cannot afford to wait until the next Congress is sworn in for relief. They need help now.”

Gov. Charlie Baker has urged Massachusetts residents to stay home for Thanksgiving and avoid blended gatherings with extended family and friends. While many appear ready to stay hunkered down, the survey shows many Americans also do plan to leave home, despite the risks associated with the transmission of a virus that some say is out of control.

Twenty-one percent of Americans surveyed said they are likely to travel for Thanksgiving, and 24 percent for Christmas.