Rehabilitation centers not included in vaccine mandate

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Baker administration’s expanded vaccination requirement for caregivers applies to a broad range of health care settings, but rehabilitation centers remain outside its scope and officials so far have not detailed the rationale.

An Executive Office of Health and Human Services spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that neither the updated caregiver vaccine mandate nor the original long-term care vaccine mandate issued Aug. 4 apply to rehab centers. Asked Thursday to explain why rehab centers were not included in the workforce vaccine mandate, an administration spokesperson did not answer directly, saying only that the mandate in other settings is part of an effort to protect older adults and vulnerable residents against COVID-19.

The Baker administration on Aug. 4 initially ordered all workers in skilled nursing facilities and soldiers’ homes to get vaccinated against COVID-19, unless they qualify for a medical or religious exemption, by Oct. 17.

The proposed expansion, which is subject to approval from the Public Health Council, would also require staff in rest homes, assisted living residences, and hospice programs as well as home care workers providing in-home, direct care to get vaccinated by Oct. 31.