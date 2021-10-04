Reidy named state public safety secretary

BOSTON (SHNS) – Three months after he began the job on an acting basis, Terrence Reidy on Monday officially stepped into a permanent Cabinet position as the state’s public safety and security secretary.

Gov. Charlie Baker tapped Reidy to continue serving as the administration’s chief law enforcement official after succeeding Secretary Thomas Turco, who retired in July, amid ongoing implementation of the state’s police reform law. Reidy, a former assistant attorney general and former assistant district attorney in Suffolk and Worcester counties, served as undersecretary for law enforcement from 2019 until he stepped into the secretary’s role.

“Secretary Reidy has spent his career focused on keeping Massachusetts’ families and communities safe, from his time as a prosecutor to his service in our Administration, most recently as Acting Secretary,” Baker said. “Terry is a proven leader who has effectively guided the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security these past few months, and we are confident that he will continue to lead with distinction.”

With Reidy’s appointment, the Cabinet no longer has any interim or acting members as Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito approach the final year of their term. Baker has not yet said if he plans to seek re-election in 2022, nor has Polito announced her own plans.