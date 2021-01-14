Renewed push for prisoner releases

BOSTON (SHNS) – A legislative provision enacted as part of the fiscal 2021 budget should force the Department of Correction to release more individuals at risk for COVID-19 from correctional facilities, the head of an inmates’ advocacy group argued.

Lawmakers overrode a veto from Gov. Charlie Baker to ensure a section of the budget reads that the DOC “shall release, transition to home confinement or furlough individuals in the care or custody of the department” who can be moved safely and are “most vulnerable” to the highly infectious disease.

Prisoners’ Legal Services Executive Director Elizabeth Matos told state officials that the language “should be read as a legislative mandate” and prompt immediate action, arguing that vaccinating inmates — a step that should start next week under the Baker administration’s rollout plan — is not enough.

“The Legislature knew, when it passed this law, that prisoners were being prioritized for the vaccine,” Matos wrote in a letter on Wednesday to DOC Commissioner Carol Mici, Attorney General Maura Healey and Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel. “The mandate is not to simply wait until the vaccines take effect, but to release people now to save lives and improve the public health crisis raging out of control within and without congregate settings.”

At the start of 2020, nearly three out of every 10 DOC inmates were 50 years old or older, Matos said, describing them as low risk for crime upon release and high risk for COVID-19 complications in prisons. She also urged the department to release the hundreds of individuals in minimum security or pre-release prisons.

About 35 percent of inmates in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, according to PLS, while at least 20 have died.