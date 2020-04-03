Rep. Aaron Vega discusses ongoing situation at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers are working together to address the ongoing situation at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke.

On Thursday, 22News spoke with Holyoke state Representative Aaron Vega who has been working with state and federal health officials over the last few days to contain the number of coronavirus cases inside the Holyoke facility.

New numbers from DPH on Thursday showed that 18 residents have died so far, 12 of those deaths were directly linked to COVID-19.

The state has been ramping up efforts to test every resident and employee by deploying a mobile testing unit to the area. In the first round of testing, 23 veterans and 7 staff members tested positive for the virus.

“We’ve got to make sure we’ve got the staffing up there, we’ve got to make sure if we do have more staff that falls ill, we got to make sure we’ve got people that can replace them and support our veterans,” said Rep. Vega.

Rep. Vega and several other members of the western Massachusetts Delegation have been working with Congressman Neil along with Senator’s Markey and Warren to try and get as much PPE and cleaning supplies to the Holyoke facility as possible.