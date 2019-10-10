Rep. Aaron Vega talks education, vaping, and local politics with 22News

BOSTON (WWLP) – It’s often said that there’s a disconnect between western Massachusetts and Boston but our elected officials are working to bridge that gap.

After getting his start in local politics as a Holyoke city councilor, Aaron Vega was elected to the Statehouse where he continues his fight to improve the lives of residents across western Massachusetts.

Representative Vega currently sits on four different committees. His work on the Cannabis Policy committee has helped to shape the medical and recreational marijuana industries.

When asked about his stance on the governor’s vaping ban, which includes marijuana vaping products, he expressed concern the ban may have gone too far.

“That’s the fear, you put a ban across the board, people are still going to get it and they’re probably going to get even worse product because maybe the cannabis isn’t even regulated in the cannabis they’re getting,” Rep. Vega said.

In addition to his work on cannabis policy, Rep. Vega is on the higher education committee, where he said his work won’t be complete until everyone has the educational tools they need to succeed.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE: