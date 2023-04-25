BOSTON (WWLP) – Representative Brian Ashe represents Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, Hampden, Monson, and Springfield.

Representative Ashe said politics has always been in his blood. And now, for the past 15 years, he has been serving the 2nd Hampden as a state representative. In 2008 a representative seat opened up and it has been history ever since for Ashe. He said his guiding principle is simply doing what he believes in.

“One thing I remember a long time ago, when I go to bed at night, I want to be able to put my head on my pillow and feel like you know that I did the right thing.”

Ashe knows how important it is to work with his fellow western Massachusetts colleagues for what the region needs, one of those things is East-West Rail.

“We know that all western Mass. legislators put together are about the same as the Boston delegation. So we need to work together, especially when it’s things that benefit the entire western Mass region and I think everybody understands not only the value but how important East-West Rail would be for everyone.”

As for legislation, two bills Ashe is zeroed in on a deal with crumbling foundations. One bill would test quarries for the mineral that causes crumbling foundations and the other bill would help homeowners pay for the replacement of their foundations.

He is also focusing on Ollie’s Law, a bill that if passed, Ashe said would be one of his most proud pieces of legislation. The legislation would regulate doggy daycares by putting in place safety precautions, instituting a dog-to-staff ratio and emergency protocols, and also mandating documentation of any injuries a dog sustains.

“These are the ones ya know, you look somebody in the eyes and you know that this can really help someone. Whether it’s their dogs, whether it’s them, or family members.”

It’s also budget week on Capitol Hill and Ashe is advocating for funding for such things as the Senior Center in East Longmeadow and the Springfield Symphony.

Representative Ashe’s chief of staff holds office hours once a month, for more information on the day and time, you can call his office for details at 413-754-4184.