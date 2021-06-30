Rep. Biele elected Boston delegation chair

BOSTON (SHNS) – Second-term Rep. David Biele will take over as the next chair of the Legislature’s Boston Delegation after securing unanimous approval from his peers on Wednesday.

The delegation held its latest monthly meeting and selected Biele, a South Boston Democrat first elected in 2018, to succeed Rep. Chynah Tyler of Roxbury as its chair. After the vote, Biele told the News Service he is “honored at the trust my colleagues have placed in me.” He stressed that “no two districts are the same” even though delegation members all represent a part of Boston.

“There’s a lot to get to work on — economic recovery and building back from the pandemic, on top of the important work we do each and every day,” he said. “Transportation was an issue before the pandemic, and there are reports that traffic is returning to pre-pandemic levels. There’s a lot to go around.”

Tyler led the 23-member delegation for the 2019-2020 lawmaking session, and the group typically selects a new chair for each two-year cycle. In announcing the leadership transition, Tyler’s office touted passage of a home rule petition aimed at diversifying the Boston Fire Department’s cadet pipeline during her tenure as chair.

The Legislature also approved another bill city officials sought that waived the requirement for a special election to chose a short-time successor to former Mayor Martin Walsh, who resigned to become U.S. labor secretary, ahead of the November general election.

“I am incredibly proud of the work the Delegation has achieved the past session, especially in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Tyler said in a statement. “I am excited to be passing the torch into the very capable hands of Rep. Biele and wish him the best of luck in continuing to lead us forward.”